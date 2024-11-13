Nailbreaker to play debut album gig at The Garibaldi
Nailbreaker will be celebrating the release of his debut album at The Garibaldi on Friday night.
Robert Knight Wine Cellar is the first full length album by the Rushden digital-noise act.
The 10-track record follows a series of singles and EPs in recent years.
The album will be on sale on the night on tape and is also available to order via Nailbreaker’s Bandcamp page.
Support at the Bailiff Street venue in Northampton on Friday, November 15, is by Retropxssy and Charlotte Duggan.
Music is from 8pm, admission is free.
For more information, visit https://nailbreaker.bandcamp.com/