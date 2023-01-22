John Robb releases The Art Of Darkness: A History Of Goth, in March.

Acclaimed musician and author John Robb is heading to the ‘home of goth’ as part of a tour to promote his new book which charts the history of the genre.

The Membranes frontman is set to release ‘The Art Of Darkness – The History Of Goth’ in March and will be taking part in an ‘In Conversation’ and signing event at The Black Prince in Northampton the following month.

Mr Robb’s book is a ‘deep dive’ into goth music, culture and its history.

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy performing at Alexandra Palace, London, October 30, 2021. Photo by David Jackson

Acclaimed Northampton act Bauhaus, who feature in the book, are widely credited with pioneering the genre.

Their 1979 single Bela Lugosi's Dead – which was recorded in Wellingborough – is often regarded as the genre’s first single.

Promotions manager at The Black Prince, Phil Moore, said: “While the goth look was there in London acts such as The Dammed and Siouxise & The Banshees in 1977/78, Bauhaus were the first to truly articulate 'gothic music' with Bela Lugosi's Dead.

“Bauhaus were a Northampton band - it's where they were all born, where they formed and where they rehearsed - though Bela was recorded down the road in Wellingborough.

Bauhaus guitarist Daniel Ash performing at Alexandra Palace, London, October 30, 2021. Photo by David Jackson

“To me Northampton will always be the quintessential home of goth, so John had to come here to discuss his book.”

The event on Wednesday, April 19, will be hosted by Alex Novak, the owner of Spiral Archives record and member of Venus Fly Trap.

Besides Venus Fly Trap, Mr Novak was a member of acts including Religious Overdose, Attrition, and The Tempest which all emerged in the same era as Bauhuas.

Mr Robb will be answering questions from Mr Novak and then taking questions from the floor.

Throughout its 650 pages, The Art Of Darkness looks at the music, culture and legacy of the goth genre from its post-punk heyday to the modern times.

It features interviews with Bauhaus, Killing Joke, The Damned, Trent Reznor, The Cure, The Cult, Nick Cave and many others.

When not touring with The Membranes, Robb can frequently be seen presenting and moderating or writing for his popular UK music site Louder Than War.

He has also previously written best-selling books including ‘Punk Rock: An Oral History’ and ‘The North Will Rise Again: Manchester Music City 1976-1996’.

Bauhaus comprise of guitarist Daniel Ash, bassist David J, drummer Kevin Haskins and singer Peter Murphy.

Their debut album In The Flat Field was released in 1980 and they went onto release a further four albums.

After reforming to play shows in 2019, the band headlined both Alexandra Palace and Brixton Academy in London in 2021 and 2022.

Last year they released single Drink The New Wine – their first new music in 14 years.

Peter Murphy and David J both last played together in Northampton at the Roadmender in 2018.

The Art Of Darkness: The History Of Goth is released on March 24 via Louder Than War Books.

Signed copies are available to pre-order now via https://membranes.bandcamp.com/merch/the-art-of-darkness-the-history-of-goth-john-robb-signed

Mr Robb heads to The Black Prince in Abington Square on Wednesday, April 19.

Copies will also be on sale at the event.

Limited unreserved seating will be available at the event, with standing available behind those seated. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36271188

This is a 16+ event – anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.