‘Music entry’ tickets released by Silverstone Festival for McFly, Sugababes and ABC shows

Sugababes are playing this year's Silvestone Festival.

Fans of McFly, the Sugababes and ABC have got the chance to see them at the Silverstone Festival next month after organisers released ‘music entry’ tickets for the event.

Previously known as The Classic and regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 people, 2023 marks a new era for the family event.

Tickets have previously been on sale for the event which, despite the name change, will still feature three days of races by classic and historic cars on the Silverstone track alongside a host of other motorsport activities and entertainment throughout the day.

The Silverstone Festival takes place over the summer bank holiday weekend, from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

The evening line-up at the festival will begin on the Friday with a fun run around the iconic track and will be followed by evening main stage performances from 80s idols ABC, with support from The Christians.

The original line-up of the Sugababes will take the main stage on Saturday night with support from pop band New Rules.

Closing out the weekend’s action with support from The Clause will be pop icons McFly who will headline on the Sunday.

Talking about their upcoming headline performance, McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones said: “I’m super excited to be performing at Silverstone this year.

“It’s going to be our first time, we don’t know what to expect but we’ve heard it’s going to be incredible.

“The crowds are amazing, we all love motorsport and so to be performing here is a proper milestone.”

The music entry ticket permits visitor access to the Silverstone Festival from 4pm on the selected day.

The ticket also enables festival-goers to catch the last few races of the day and offers access to explore other entertainment on site which includes the Foodie Fest, the F1 Fanzone, the shopping village, funfair and much more.

These tickets cost £25 for adults and £10 for children for Friday’s admission and £45 for adults and £25 for children on Saturday and Sunday. Full day tickets are also available from £69.