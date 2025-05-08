So, you've finally completed your official collection of a band or artist, including all their EPs and singles. What's next?

Well, you could begin your journey into collecting bootlegs from some of the most recognized artists in music history. But you might be asking yourself, what exactly is a bootleg?

Simply put, a bootleg is an unofficial recording, often of live performances, studio outtakes, or demos, that hasn't been authorized for commercial release by the artist or their record label.

These recordings often circulate amongst fans, offering rare and unique glimpses into an artist's work beyond their official discography. (And I, for one, was an ardent collector of Nirvana bootlegs back in the day, before the With The Lights Out box set kind of put that journey to rest. For now, at least.)

From random demos that never saw the light of day to the tried-and-tested live concert recording, whether from the soundboard or a fan holding up a recording device, it's a weird and wonderful world to start collecting if you're wondering, "What next?"

We've explored 13 of the more famous/infamous bootlegs that have surfaced on Discogs over time, from what's considered the godfather of the format to albums released on a format due to the overwhelming success of limited runs.

Are any of these secretly hiding away in your collection, waiting to be rediscovered?

1 . Bob Dylan - Great White Wonder (1969) Often cited as the bootleg that kickstarted the modern bootleg era. Its historical significance and the quality of the unreleased material have made original pressings highly sought after. While specific high sale figures are hard to nail down, early editions in good condition can fetch significant sums in the hundreds to thousands of dollars. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Led Zeppelin - Live on Blueberry Hill (1970) A legendary live recording from the Los Angeles Forum. Its popularity and the band's immense fanbase contribute to its value among collectors. Again, prices vary, but well-preserved copies can command high prices. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . The Beatles - Kum Back (circa 1969) The Beatles' Kum Back, a bootleg from around 1969, is valuable due to its pre-release versions of songs later on "Let It Be," offering raw takes and different arrangements from the Get Back sessions. As an at the time rare glimpse into the making of their final album, its unique content and the immense collectability of The Beatles make original pressings highly sought after by fans. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales