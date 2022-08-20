Muse announce huge outdoor summer show at National Bowl in Milton Keynes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muse are headlining the National Bowl next summer. Photo by Nick Fancher.

Muse will headline the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on the final night of their Will Of The People tour next summer.

The Grammy Award winning rock trio will head to the city on Sunday, June 25, and tickets for the show go on general sale on Friday, August 26, at 9am.

Muse are widely recognised as one of the best live bands in the world and have consistently produced exhilarating and ground-breaking shows.

Their outdoor UK tour will see them play at Plymouth’s Home Park, Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium and Bellahouston Park in Glasgow before they head to Milton Keynes.

Joining Muse will be Royal Blood, who previously played at the National Bowl in 2015 supporting Foo Fighters.

Muse comprise of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.

Muse’s long-awaited new album Will of the People is released next week and has been influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world.

It features previously released singles Kill Or Be Killed, Compliance, Won’t Stand Down and title track, Will Of The People.

Their previous album, Simulation Theory, was released in 2018 and debuted at number one in multiple territories and marked the band’s sixth straight album to debut in the UK top spot.

Its predecessor Drones, went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band’s second.

Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling more than 30 million units worldwide.

They have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, among others.

This year, Muse will headline the Andalucía Big Festival by Mad Cool and Xacobeo Festival in September and will play a selection of intimate international theatre shows in October before embarking on their major global tour in 2023.

Tickets will be available via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Anyone who has pre ordered the album through the Artist’s Store will receive a unique code which allows early access to purchase tickets on Thursday, August 25, at 9am.