Multi-venue music festival Town Takeover returns next month with headliners The Rills, Feet and Blondes

Blondes are one of this year's Town Takeover headliners.

Multi-venue music festival Town Takeover returns next month, with some of the best emerging indie acts from the country set to join county musicians at venues across Northampton.

The inaugural Town Takeover was held last year and is back on Saturday, November 4, at The Black Prince, The Lab and The Charles Bradlaugh venues in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headliners The Rills, Feet and Blondes will be joined by more than a dozen acts.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Takeover is the brainchild of Joe Edwards and Elliott Farrar who run The Scratched Record Podcast.

Most Popular

Mr Edwards said: “It's incredibly exciting for us to be bringing Town Takeover back for a second year.

“Last year was an experiment to confirm what we thought was true - people in Northampton love good music and a good time and there's not enough events that service both of these things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The point of Town Takeover is to get bands to play here so this music driven town can enjoy them and we think this line-up achieves that and more.

“Second to that, the event offers the chance to enjoy a buzz around the town, whether you like the music or not.

“Some of the most meaningful feedback we received was from people who don't listen to the music but gave the event a go and they loved it.”

Other acts playing include Lock-In, Tom A Smith, Brave Liaison, Rolling Thunder, Bandit, Red Shakes, Voodoos, Clearcut, Lily On The Green, Eddz, Sharmaine Webster, Great Adamz, Garden, Slow Time Mondays, Small Talk and Kiwi. There will also be an after party hosted by BBC Introducing’s Kerrie Cosh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about this year’s line-up, Mr Edwards said: “We’re so proud of it. It is absolutely stacked full of some of the most talented artists from all round the country.

“The Rills have been one of the most exciting indie artists for years and have played some massive shows around the country - they're a proper loud, punchy band that will be unmissable in the TCB.

“Blondes have over 15 million streams on one of their tunes and have now become one of the most polished and respected bands around. their new EP is one of the best releases we've ever heard and they are going to be huge.

“Feet are the one we are most proud of. They are a band that epitomise what we are trying to do - they would never normally play in Northampton and are one of the most incredible live acts in the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you add in superstars like Tom A Smith, Lock-In, Bandit and loads more, it is honestly a line-up that you won't find anywhere else. Some great local talent in there as well - we're so proud and excited to see the lineup come together.”

Reflecting on last year’s event, Mr Edwards admits that while the pair had put on gigs before, they had never organised anything on the scale of Town Takeover and it was “incredibly challenging” with setbacks to overcome – which included losing one venue two days before the event.

However, he says everything they learned from last year has been put into making sure this year’s Town Takeover will be even better.

One of the changes this year is the addition of The Charles Bradlaugh, meaning all three venues are within a short walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Edwards added: “We have a great relationship with the Black Prince and the venue room is second to none - the perfect place for major bands to play in the town.

“The Lab offers such an incredible intimate feeling for live music as well as great food.

“The Charles Bradlaugh is really excited to get involved and we are going to fill the upstairs room full of indie rock - with good food and a great outdoor area it's the perfect place for a venue.”

Tickets for Town Takeover cost £20 and allow admission into all three venues.

Tickets for the after party cost £6.