Miles Kane announces Roadmender return next year

Miles Kane will return to the Roadmender next year as part of a tour supporting his forthcoming album, Change The Show.

Tickets for the gig next February go on sale on Friday, September 10, at 10am.

Kane recently returned with his new single Don’t Let It Get You Down which saw the singer songwriter at his very best, energetic, infectious and full of swagger.

The accompanying video was directed by James Kelly and features Emmy Award-nominated actor Jimmi Simpson.

Kane’s forthcoming fourth album, which is due out in January, began to take shape following a “no frills session”, with psych-rock duo Sunglasses For Jaws at the band’s Hackney studio.

He said: “I saw myself in their energy, but also their taste and their knowledge of music. It was the first time I’d felt old.”

Described as a record for fans both new and old, Change The Show incorporates classic rock and glam influences, but focusing more closely on Motown, soul and 50s rhythm and blues.

It also features an appearance from Grammy-nominated singer Corinne Bailey Rae on Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough.

Kane is also the co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets and the former frontman of The Rascals.

His debut album Colour Of The Trap was released in 2011 and followed by Don’t Forget Who You Are two years later.

His third record Coup de Grace was released in 2018.

Talking about his forthcoming record and the 18-months spent largely in lockdown, he added: “This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection, having all this unexpected time on my hands.

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings.

“I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album.”

Miles Kane headlines the Northampton venue on Tuesday, February 22.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance and are limited to two per person. Change The Show is available to pre-order now.