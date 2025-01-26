Miki Berenyi Trio to play headline gig at The Lab

Miki Berenyi Trio

The Miki Berenyi Trio will headline The Lab on Wednesday as part of Independent Venue Week.

Miki is best known as the co-founder of 1990s indie band Lush who released three albums and played across the world and with the likes of Ride, Jane’s Addiction and Weezer.

Following their split, she formed Piroshka who released two albums.

Her trio which features Kevin McKillop and Oliver Cherer are due to release an album this year. ​Support at the Charles Street Venue is by Night Swimming.

Tickets cost £12 in advance via https://wegottickets.com/event/634930.