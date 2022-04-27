Megaslam Wrestling coming to Corby

Megaslam Wrestling is coming to Corby. Credit: Brightflame Media

An array of talented wrestlers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to Corby with a two-hour family entertainment show.

Megaslam will come to the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel on Sunday, May 22, for what they say will be a ‘huge family entertainment super show.’

Promoters say the 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date and that Corby families can expect to see many highly entertaining matches including a Megaslam Championship Grudge match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special main event to be announced on the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Megaslam said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading to Corby. The area has been a firm favourite for a number of years, and we are delighted to be bringing the show to Corby as part of our 2022 Live Tour.

“The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back.”

Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites and after the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet the stars.

For Team Megaslam there is the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx, Italian Heavyweight Massimo, the ultimate underdog, Derek and many more.

Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, Irish Star Alexander Dean, Nottingham’s Ricky Regan and more.