Mayday Mayhem all-dayer expands to five gigs at five venues

Mayday Mayhem 4 returns to venues this spring.

Northants promoters Sour have been revealing more of the acts who will be playing their Mayday Mayhem 4 events later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the all-dayer are expanding the event to five different venues in five consecutive days in May.

Gigs in Northampton, Leicester and two in Corby have already been announced with one more date still to be revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayday Mayhem 4 begins on Thursday, May 1, at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Corby with headliners Welsh pop-punkers Honeytalks kicking off proceedings with a Jam Knight Takeover special. Admission is free but there will be donations in place to raise money for local foodbanks.

Kettering nu-metallers Defenestration have been added to this year’s line-up at The Black Prince in Northampton.

The band, who reformed in 2024, will join Kid Bookie, Water Lines, Hopes Avenue, Within Reach, Black Coast, Latent Dream, Cardinals and Undercover Pangolin at the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Saturday, May 3.

There will also be music on the venue’s outdoors stage featuring Monica Ano The Explosions, Tommy Crawford, Kian Mcintyre, Alex Gardner, Scott Latta, Cameron Grace and Jess Orestano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance tickets cost £18 and are available via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/354744.

The following day, Mayday Meyhem heads to Firebug in Leicester where Raised By Owls, Eschalon, Glass Grave and Purge The Valley will play.

Advance tickets cost £15 via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/354742.

On Monday, May 5, Mayday Mayhem returns to the county and The Irish Centre in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmed acts playing include Obeyer, Aurora Sun, ExP, Dave McPherson, Wishing Wolf, The Scenesters, Invicta, Beings and Azure Sky.

Tickets cost £15 via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/354743

For more information about Sour Promotions and Mayday Mayhem visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077339365978.