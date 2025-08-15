Maps to release ‘long-lost soundtrack’ Welcome To The Tudor Gate

The first track from Welcome To The Tudor Gate is out now.

Maps has announced details of his ‘long-lost soundtrack’, Welcome To The Tudor Gate which will be released later this year

Originally recoded in 2014, the opening piece from the project Chapter One is out now and the album will follow on Halloween.

Welcome To The Tudor Gate is Northants singer-songwriter James Chapman’s soundtrack to a half-remembered film, watched late into the night and forgotten for years until nebulous stills and scenes came back into his mind. To fill in the gaps, he decided to create its soundtrack.

He said: “Inspired by a film that I was never able to trace, I set out to create a mysterious, strange and uneasy soundtrack, with a nod to the fantastical.

“I imagined a protagonist venturing into a foreboding land of immense forests, filled with mysterious beings - where magic is real, and witchcraft is feared.”

The album is a 40-minute piece, separated into chapters.

It flows together with no gaps, following the film’s hero throughout their journey.

Chapter One depicts the ominous start to the journey, which will eventually end with a triumphant return, before disappearing into the night.

Chapman adds: “The 'Tudor Gate' of the title was originally envisaged to be a 'community' or 'cult', influenced by films like Blood On Satan's Claw and The Wicker Man.

“The music itself is influenced by ‘60s and ‘70s horror soundtracks to films by Dario Argento and John Carpenter but also to writers like H.P Lovecraft and the world of 'weird fiction'.”

Welcome To The Tudor Gate is out on Mute on Hallowe’en, 31 October 2025 and is available to pre-save now.

For more information, visit https://thisismaps.com/about-maps