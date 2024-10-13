Malcolm Arnold Festival to return with performances across Northampton

The Malcom Arnold Festival returns to venues across Northampton next weekend. Photo by Fritz Curzon.

​The Malcolm Arnold Festival returns next weekend with a series of live performances across Northampton.

The annual event which celebrates the Northampton composer is back for its 19th year with concerts at three venues on Saturday, October 19.

The first will be at 11am at St Peter's Church in Marefair, the second at 2.30pm at All Saints Church in George Row and the final at 6pm at Guildhall in St Giles' Square.

Festival Director Paul Harris said: “This year we are offering three concerts within central Northampton, all in walkable distances from each other.

Malcom Arnold pictured in 1958.

“We are delighted that Saturday’s launch concert will take place at St Peter’s, Marefair, marking the reopening of the church as a performance space.”

The first performance will be launched by composer Matthew Taylor and be a programme of brass, one of Malcolm Arnold’s most popular genres, performed by the Spectacle Brass Quintet and lead by Nick Budd.

Following this there will be a performance of the composer’s second String Quartet performed by students from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

At All Saints’ Church, there will be music for choir and organ including Turtle Drum.

The Northamptonshire County Youth Orchestra.

Finally, the festival’s Gala Concert will feature some of Arnold’s most popular work performed by members of the Northamptonshire County Youth Concert Band and Orchestra.

Sir Malcolm Arnold was born in 1921 in Northampton into a musical family of shoemakers.

As a youngster he found school difficult – attending several in the town – and was eventually privately tutored at home when, through lessons for violin, piano and organ, he discovered the delights of music.

His early musical influences came from his mother, who was a professional pianist and from writing and improvising jazz with his brothers and friends.

Inspired by a love of jazz, and Louis Armstrong in particular, Arnold took up the trumpet and won a scholarship to study at London’s Royal College of Music at just 16.

A prolific composer, he wrote more than 500 compositions including over 130 film scores, nine symphonies, five ballets, two operas, 18 concertos, chamber music and works for wind and brass.

Some of Arnold’s most popular works include the orchestral sets of ‘Dances’, the wild and exuberant ‘Tam O’Shanter’, and the unique ‘Grand, Grand Overture’ written for organ, symphony orchestra, three vacuum cleaners, floor polisher and four rifles.

His film scores have become internationally famous as well as favourites in the concert hall and include such classics as ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’, ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ and ‘The Belles of St. Trinian’s’.

Despite challenges throughout his life, Malcolm Arnold lived to witness a critical reappraisal during his later years as well as international acclaim which has continued to this day.

He is now considered a world class composer and one of the UK’s most prominent.

Tickets cost £10 per concert or £25 for a day ticket giving access to all three.

They are available on the door or in advance online.

Admission for students and anyone under 18-years-old is free.

For more information, visit www.malcolmarnoldfestival.com

Following next weekend’s shows, there will be a free online live broadcast on Sunday, October 27, which will include more performances of Arnold’s solo, chamber and orchestral music as well as talks and interviews.

The live stream will be available via the festival website.