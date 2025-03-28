Mae Stephens celebrates female empowerment with new single Woah Man!

Mae Stephens.

Kettering singer-songwriter Mae Stephens has today released her new single ‘Woah Man! – a track celebrating female empowerment.

Mae, who rose to fame on the back of 2023’s global hit ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ is back with another cocktail of luminous alt-pop addictiveness which follows last year’s EP, ‘Securely Insecure’.

The pulsating funk-tinged track is paired with Mae’s lyrics which celebrate what it means to be a woman.

Mae said: “‘Woah Man!’ is a funk/pop-orientated track highlighting the ups and downs of being a woman and the power and beauty that comes with that, diving into controversial topics like hiding tampons to calling out the inequality of gender hierarchy.

‘Woah Man!’ was created to be an anthem of empowerment for females and a message to the next generation to be proud to be a woman.”

The track was written by Mae with Andrea Rocha and Kal Lavelle.

It was produced by Andrea Rocha, and was co-produced by Morgan Avenue and Jheynner.

Music has always been an escape for Mae Stephens – it was her creative outlet and day-to-day escape when she was bullied at school and it turned out to be an escape in her adult life too when her TikTok virality saw her land a record deal that meant she could give up her job working in a Kettering supermarket.

Mae became one of the UK’s biggest breakthrough international artists when she released ‘If We Ever Broke Up’.

The track reached number 13 in the UK during a ten-week Top 20 run.

It was certified Gold in both the UK and US and topped key charts in Japan and China.

It led to collabs with The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor and Alok, as well as remixes from the likes of Zack Tabudlo and Anton Powers.

October’s track ‘Out of the Shadows’ was the lead track for the rebooted PlayStation 5 game ‘Until Dawn’.

Mae has previously shared stages with acts including BLACKPINK, P!NK and Tom Grennan.

More of Mae’s story can be heard on ‘The Hidden 20%’ podcast where she tells host Ben Branson about how her ADHD fuels her songwriting, the transformative power of therapy and why she embraces the weird and wonderful.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/maestephens.