Maddox Jones returns with his second album and sold-out Will Young tour

Maddox Jones pictured at Plastic Tree Studios in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.

Maddox Jones releases his second album on Friday and this week joined up with Will Young for a run of 23 sold-out dates across the UK.

Waiting For The World To Turn is released on Friday, November 1 and follows the Northampton singer songwriter’s 2022 debut album Believe It.

Maddox’s new album includes his latest single Another Sad Song which features Livvy Lauren and recent singles One Minute and Change My Number.

Talking about the record, Maddox said: “When you’ve released your first album, you’re always conscious of its follow up.

“After my first album I was gigging loads as well as doing a lot of talks and performances in school and in the last six months we’ve just been working on the follow up.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I feel about it yet because it’s so new. One of the songs was only finished literally two weeks ago.

“For me, writing is about getting in the studio and getting on with it, it’s been good for me to have a deadline of wanting the album done for the Will Young Tour.

“Apparently, it’s really good – that’s the message I’m getting from people who have heard it so I’ll trust them.

The 14-track album sees Maddox continue the soul influenced alt-pop which featured on his debut album and its predecessor, the EP Headspace.

Much of the record was written at Plastic Street Studios in Northampton with his writing partner Dave Crawford.

Other tracks saw Maddox collaborate with Zac Pajak, Amanda Giuliano, Angus Parkin, and Suzanne and Dan Storey.

Maddox said: “I think I've been a bit more experimental on this album.

“This is the only record where there's three songs that are pretty much just me and the piano.

“There’s a song called Interstellar Symphony that uses some pretty mad chords, there’s a bit of a 90s influence I think.

“It’s quite a personal record. One of the songs is about going to therapy and talking to a younger self.”

Dave Crawford adds: “I think compared to the first one it’s probably got a bit of a more organic feel, especially around the instrumentation.

“I think Maddox put more time into thinking about the vocals.”

Talking about his favourite tracks on the album, he picks third track 21 as well as the album’s latest single with Livvy Lauren.

He said: “I love 21 - it’s just me and the piano, it’s one of those ones where I don’t really know where it or the lyrics came from. I also love the new single with Libby, Another Sad Song.

“I'm quite self-evasive - I believe in my work but I need to realise how good it is sometimes, but I write and just move onto the next thing.”

Maddox Jones spent the early 2000s fronting indie rock outfit The Departure, before going onto play in bands including NewIslands and Born Stranger.

While The Departure supported both The Killers and Hot Hot Heat, Maddox’s run of 23 dates with Will Young will be the longest tour of his career.

However, two decades on from that time in his life, he’s relishing the challenge.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done something like this,” he explains.

“I'm really looking forward to it. It’s going to be day after day and I’m just going to embrace it.

“I’m a musician who also has a full-time job so I’m going to have to be working in the day as well as getting to different venues.”

Waiting For The World To Turn is released via Radikal Records, who released his debut album.

Maddox explains the support of label boss Jurgen Korduletsch as well as close friends has been key to successfully stepping out as a solo artist, having previously played in bands.

He said: “I’m enjoying things finally again.

“You get more confident as you get older, you know what you want more.

“It’s good to have people around you who believe in you and Jurgen has been a bit of a mentor.

“With the help of friends, writing this album has been a great experience and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Waiting For The World To Turn is released on Friday, November 1.

It is available to pre-order digitally and on CD via https://maddoxjones.bandcamp.com.