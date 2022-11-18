Maddox Jones performing We’re All Here Together (Go England!) in The Garibaldi Hotel.

The World Cup kicks off this weekend and one Northants musician is hoping his new England anthem will bring people together to cheer on the national team to success.

Fundraising single We’re All Here Together (Go England!) by Maddox Jones is released today.

It features renowned football fan The Wealdstone Raider and has an accompanying video filmed at Northampton pub, The Garibaldi Hotel.

Singer-songwriter Maddox Jones said: “I wanted to write a song that brings people together.

“This tournament has come at a strange time and I think we all need to remember why we love getting behind the England team at these big international tournaments.

“England is such a culturally diverse country and I want to celebrate togetherness and unity, as well as write a massive banging rock anthem.

“I think we’ve managed to create an anthemic, uplifting singalong tune - just what the country needs right now.”

Maddox Jones with others involved in the We’re All Here Together (Go England!) video and song.

Maddox Jones was encouraged to write a World Cup song following a conversation with the president of Wealdstone Football Club, Paul Rumens.

Mr Rumens had seen Maddox Jones supporting The Lottery Winners at The Black Prince in Northampton last year.

The song was written by Maddox Jones and fellow Northants musicians Dave Crawford and Adam Gammage at Plastic Tree Studios last month.

Maddox Jones said: “Me and Dave Crawford got together, got the guitars out, and wrote the song in an evening.

Maddox Jones.

“We wanted simple epic lyrics and a really anthemic melody. It was really fun to make.

“Paul looks after the Wealdstone Raider who is one of England’s most well-known football fans and mentioned it could be good for him having a little cameo on the track.

“We played on The Wealdstone Raider’s famous line ‘you got no fans’ and got him to open the song with a statement.”

Drummer Adam Gammage – regularly seen on festival and arena stages with chart-topper Tom Grennan - helped to write the middle-eight vocal part as well as drum on the track.

Maddox Jones then recruited a team of volunteers from across Northampton to feature on the song.

Manchester United fan Maddox Jones is the former frontman of 2000s indie-rock band The Departure.

While he has been involved in numerous projects since the band disbanded, he released his debut solo album Believe It earlier this year.

The song, which is available on regular streaming services or to purchase for 99p via iTunes and Amazon, is raising money for two charities.

These are Wealdstone Youth FC – a charity close to both Mr Rumens and Gordon Hill – AKA the Wealdstone Raider – and Rockin’ Roadrunner - a Northampton club run with and for adults with a range of disabilities.

The video was directed by Robert Nek of Loud Vision. Mr Nek recently received awards in the Best Short Film and the Best Special Effects categories at the Brighton Film Festival.

Maddox Jones

Maddox Jones said: “I have to give special thanks to Tom Neal who owns The Garibaldi.

“He’s an old friend and kindly let us use the pub.

“The video tells the story of one man who has chosen not to sign his career away.

“Luckily, his number one fan comes to his rescue to help him to push forward and perform his song regardless for all to hear.

“With a little more volume we witness the England community fall into a trance like state as they follow the music to the pub and unite with his performance.

“It’s only then we discover that just one voice can make a difference as his message amalgamates the masses together through the power of hopes and dreams.”

While criticism has been levied at FIFA for awarding host nation Qatar the World Cup and at the Gulf state for its alleged treatment of migrant workers and for its stance on women’s and LGBT rights, Maddox Jones is urging people to get behind his song and England.

We’re All Here Together (Go England!) is released today, Friday, November 18, via Radikal Records.