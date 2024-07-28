Maddox Jones picked for Will Young's sold-out UK tour

Maddox Jones.

Maddox Jones has been picked by Will Young to join him on 23-sold out dates across the UK later this year.

The Northampton singer songwriter will join Young on his Light It Up Live tour which begins in September and runs through to December.

Maddox Jones is one of four acts who will be performing on different dates with Young and will be using the dates to preview material from his second solo album.

He said: “I’ve been wanting to spill the beans on the Will Young tour for a while now, I’m so buzzing for it.

“It could literally change my life. The whole tour is sold-out so I’ll be playing to over 10,000 people across 23 dates.

“The tour is stripped back so it’s going to be a chance for me to play the new album in its bare bones.

“The album is very nearly ready, I’m just deciding whether to release it before after or during the tour - we shall see.

“But there’ll be lots of it played on the tour either way and singles from it.”

Will Young won the inaugural series of ITV talent contest Pop Idol in 2002 and has since gone on to release eight studio albums and win numerous awards.

He will release his ninth album, Light It Up in August ahead of his UK tour which will feature stripped back versions of his past hits and new material.

Maddox Jones’ latest single England Together was released ahead of the recent Euro 24 tournament and he features on the latest single by Lucien Moon, Fool For You.

His debut album Believe It was released in 2022.

All of the dates on the tour are sold out, including September’s gig at Royal & Derngate.

Other acts picked to support Will Young include Rachael Sage, Casey McQuillen and Harriet.