Maddox Jones announces acoustic tour with Lucy Spraggan

Maddox Jones pictured at Plastic Tree Studios in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.

Singer-songwriter Maddox Jones has announced plans to head out on tour with Lucy Spraggan next month.

The Northants musician released his second solo album Waiting For The World To Turn last year and recently supported Will Young on an extensive UK tour.

Talking about the forthcoming dates, he said: “I’m so excited to announce I’m going on tour with the incredible Lucy Spraggan next month.

“We are touring all around the UK and there are just a handful of tickets left at certain venues.

“I’d love to see some familiar faces in the crowd and I can’t wait to meet all of Lucy’s fans and play songs from my latest album.

“Playing live is literally my favourite thing to do and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

The tour kicks off on Thursday, March 20, in Settle in North Yorkshire before heading to a further 14 locations across the country throughout the month and into April.

Joining Spraggan and Maddox Jones will be Matt Koelsch on the dates in March.

After appearing on The X-Factor in 2012, headliner Lucy Spraggan released her major label debut album ‘Join The Club’ in 2013 and her latest album ‘Other Sides Of The Moon’ last month.

Former Departure frontman Maddox Jones released his debut solo album ‘Believe It’ in 2022 which followed his 2020 EP ‘Headspace’. With The Departure, he released the album ‘Dirty Words’ in 2005 on Parlophone records before the band disbanded three years later in 2008.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/itsmaddoxjones and https://lucyspraggan.os.fan/acoustic-tour-2025