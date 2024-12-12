Lucien Moon to premiere documentary at Charles Bradlaugh

Lucien Moon.

A film about singer-songwriter Lucien Moon will be premiered at the Charles Bradlaugh this weekend.

The short documentary by Harry Russell looks at the life of Jamie Benkert who performs as Moon.

Talking about the film, the Northamptonshire musician said: “This is a documentary that revolves around my relationship to music.

“I reveal the truth about my X-Factor journey, personal events that laid foundation’s for me, the highs and lows I’ve faced and where 2025 is taking me.

“This started out as just a documentary on my support show for Westlife in Cardiff 2023. “However, my close friend and film maker Harry saw this as a chance to delve deeper into all my accomplishments and to also allow me to share my history to people who have followed me since The X Factor days and beyond.”

The 90-minute documentary will see Benkert talk about the reasons why he adopted the Lucien Moon moniker.

The premiere takes place at the Earl Street venue in Northampton on Sunday, December 15, from 2pm until 5pm. It will include a Q&A and live acoustic performance.

Benkert said: “The fact Harry suggested to create this into something bigger than I imagined was touching and allowed me to go into the archives of things I had forgotten about.

“I’m really grateful to have a piece of work like this even created, it’s something that lays a great milestone in my still young career.”

As well as footage filmed by Russell, the documentary includes footage by V Visuals who filmed Moon opening for Westlife in 2023.

He added: “It’s something I’m very proud of and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The documentary will be available on YouTube from December 21 and also be used by Benkert next year as part of his school tour project.

Tickets cost £1 in advance via www.buymeacoffee.com/jamiebenkert