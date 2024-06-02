Lucien Moon releases first single of four-part collaborative EP, NN Project

Lucien Moon.

Lucien Moon released new single Echoes this week - the first of a four single series which will see the Northants singer songwriter collaborating with other acts from across the town.

Echos, Shadows, Fool For You and Fallen are being released between now and July and are reinterpretations of some of Moons existing back catalogue.

All four are coming together under the NN Project title.

Talking about the series, he said: “Northampton is where my music career began.

“It’s the place I was able to express myself and really become the artist I am today.

“A big part of that was by making great connections with other artists in the town and in my younger days the support with one another was very powerful in allowing each other to grow, it certainly played a vital role in my creation of music.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to form friends with a wide range of artists and musicians in the town and have introduced people to each other who may not have crossed paths otherwise, which I get great satisfaction in knowing I may have helped someone grow in their career by connecting a producer with a new singer for example.

“NN Project really is about recognising just a small collection of people I believe are very talented in what they do in Northampton and bringing them together and also celebrating them to my audience and people who may be yet to discover them and further more bringing the artists themselves closer together as I believe it’s all about collaboration and lifting each other - we can’t achieve greatness on our own.”

Moon came up with the idea of NN Project last year, getting in touch with the acts he wanted to collaborate with.

Echoes, which is released on Friday, May 31, features Great Adamz.

This will be followed by Shadows on Friday June 21 featuring Jake Brown, Fool For You on Friday, July 12, featuring Maddox Jones and Phantom Isle’s Peter Marchange and finally, Fallen on Friday, July 26, featuring Napps, Har-Q, Ray Gemini and Li-Likeisaid.

Moon said: “I wanted to pick particular artists that firstly you might not expect me to collaborate with to show the versatility of both the artist and myself.

“I then wanted to match the artist to the song that vocally suits them but also may not be their typical release genre.

“Thirdly, it helped that for example Great Adamz I know has a lot of respect for the song Echoes which is a big compliment when the artist is already a fan of the song.

“I contacted Great Adamz on the evening about working on the song and he had written and recorded his verse by the following night.

“The songs themselves have maintained their identity as they are the most popular to the fans and my personal favourites so I didn’t want to take away from the core of them.

“However, I wanted each artist to add their interpretation and creative direction to give the song a new lease of life.

“I would say Fallen is the most dynamic and interesting as there are four rappers joining me for the re-release.

Following the release of NN Project, Moon has four new singles which will follow in the second half of 2024.

On Friday, August 16, Moon will headline The Picturedrome in Northampton with support by Sharmaine Webster, Reprojam Squad and Maddox Jones.

Some of the acts on NN Project are also expected to feature on the night.