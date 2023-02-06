Love will be in the air at a Rothwell church when a famous brass band takes to the stage for a romantic evening of bewitching tunes and passionate melodies.

‘From Rothwell with love’ will see the world-renowned GUS Band perform at the Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, February 18, from 7.30pm.

The concert will not only be in commemoration of St Valentine, with Valentine’s Day happening in the same week, but will also mark the first concert in a year of celebration for the GUS Band’s 90th anniversary. The evening will include many well-known popular pieces and will feature several of the band’s musicians as soloists.

The GUS band

In honour of the band’s anniversary a march, Narworth Castle by J. Ord Hume, will be included in the programme, which was the first piece to be played at the band’s inaugural rehearsal, way back in January, 1933.

The concert will also include a performance of Red Priest, a concerto for brass band after Vivaldi, by Philip Wilby. This will be the test piece for the forthcoming national qualifying regional championships.

With the launch of the GUS Band’s ‘Go Green’ initiative last year the performance will also mark a first with an online programme as well as the usual paper version being made available to the audience.

General admission tickets, costing £12 for adults or £5 for children, can be purchased by clicking here.