Lots to laugh about in Northampton as top comics galore take to the stage

Stewart Lee shares the stage with a tough-talking werewolf from the dark forests of the subconscious (photo: Steve Ullathorne)

A month of mirth is in store in Northampton with an array of comics heading to the Royal & Derngate throughout April.

In his brand-new show Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf, coming to Northampton on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 April, Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity. The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the self-described “culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled” Lee. The Times described Lee “The world’s greatest living stand-up comedian”.

Other Derngate comedy gigs include Harry Hill with his New Bits and Greatest Hits show on Friday April 25 and a virtually sold-out performance by Rhod Gilbert on Wednesday April 9.

Northamptonshire comedian Andrew Bird returns to the Royal with his latest show A Ticklish Mind on Saturday April 26. After his TV appearance on The Russell Howard Hour, Andrew Bird supported Russell Howard on his national tour including six straight shows at the London Palladium. He has also recently supported Troy Hawke and at The UK Comedy Awards was voted Comic’s Comic Best Act.

Also taking to the Royal stage in April, Jamali Maddix brings his trademark brutally honest and unflinching perspectives on the world at large in his show Aston, which can be seen on Friday April 18. Kerry Godliman’s Bandwith is virtually sold out for its date on Friday April 11, as the comedian, actor, writer, podcaster and broadcaster returns to the stage with her straight-talking charm and quick wit, as seen on Afterlife, Whitstable Pearl, Taskmaster, Trigger Point and Live At The Apollo, and as heard on Radio 4 and Jon Richardson’s Absolute Radio Show.

The Royal & Derngate’s more intimate Underground studio plays hosts to Rob Auton with The Eyes Open and Shut Show on Saturday April 12 and Nabil Abdulrashid’s riotous new stand up show Urban Battuta on Friday April 25. Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club returns to the Underground on Saturday April 26, with a line-up including Michael Fabbri, Ingrid Dahle and Don Biswas, along with regular compere Dan Evans.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.