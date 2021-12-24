Lockett returns home for triumphant festive gig at St Matthew's Church

Billy Lockett performing at St Matthew's Church. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett headlined a festive hometown gig in front of a sold-out audience at St Matthew’s Church after returning home from his latest run of gigs across the country.

The singer-songwriter has been out on tour opening for Lucy Spraggan and returned to Northampton last week to play the Christmas concert.

Acoustic duo Tu-kay & Ryan opened proceedings ahead of Lockett whose set featured some of his best-known tracks as well as festive favourites.

Billy Lockett performing at St Matthew's Church. Photo by David Jackson.

Joe Payne joined Lockett for a duet on the track Talk, while all four also performed a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Happy Christmas (War Is Over).

Talking about the show, Lockett said: “It was a really fun gig. I've done so many shows recently - afterwards you can sometimes not realise how fun it was because I need to do merch, pack up and get all the stuff in the van.

“But with Northampton, I definitely felt like I was in the moment with it and I felt like the crowd was really with me at times, especially when I did the song with Joe Payne.

“Watching some of the videos back from when we were playing around on the song and the crowd was laughing, it's been nice. It felt like I was just playing to my friends.”

Billy Lockett performing at St Matthew's Church. Photo by David Jackson.

Lockett grew up living near St Matthew’s Church and used to play football with friends in its grounds.

However, he hadn’t been inside until recording a live video session there earlier this year.

He added: “The gig was effortlessly nice and the venue was ridiculously beautiful.

“Because it sold out so quickly, I think it gave everyone a sense of feeling lucky to be there and I think that helped with the atmosphere before I even walked on stage.”

Billy Lockett performing at St Matthew's Church with Joe Payne. Photo by David Jackson.

Lockett released his latest EP Reflections in March and has been working on material for his debut album which is expected to be released next year.

A full interview with Lockett about his plans for 2022 will follow in January.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com

Billy Lockett performing at St Matthew's Church with Tu-Kay &Ryan and Joe Payne. Photo by David Jackson.