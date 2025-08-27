Live Review: Sea Girls bring anthemic indie-rock to Northampton’s Roadmender

Sea Girls on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton. Photo by Kitty Hill.

As a warm-up show the day before playing the main stage at the Reading Festival, British indie-rock band Sea Girls hit the stage at the Roadmender on Saturday to a packed venue of dedicated fans.

Taking to the stage after an opening set from The Kites, Sea Girls opened with two classics with massive choruses - ‘Ready For More’ and ‘Open up your head’ – and the band had the crowd’s attention glued to the stage.

Simple staging with just the four band members meant their infectious energy – especially from lead guitarist Rory Young - was the focus of their performance and added to the intimate atmosphere of the evening.

The set consisted of a mix of songs from their most recent album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ alongside more popular songs from previous albums.

However, the crowd were transfixed and chanted every song with equal vigour.

Switching seamlessly between upbeat alt-pop tracks and heartbreak anthems, they took the audience on a journey through the 19-song set – highlighting their versatility as a band and the quintessential indie-pop sound they create.

By the slower paced ‘Adored’ and ‘Lost’ mid set, the crowd welcomed a chance to get their breath back, while these tracks really highlighted Henry Camamile’s vocal control.

Picking up the pace again in the second half of the set with more immersive pop-rock tracks - well suited to being played in an arena - they closed out their set with ‘Call Me Out’ – one of the songs from their first EP back in 2017.

The crowd were transfixed, knowing every word, pause and guitar riff and screaming their words back with such spirit it was no surprise as soon as the band exited the stage the familiar chants of ‘one more song’ echoed round the venue.

The encore consisted of a stripped back ‘You Over Anyone’ with just Camomile and an acoustic guitar.

They finished the set on ‘Sick’ – a song with a strong beat and poignant lyrics you can’t help but cry back.

The whole band, at only 23-years-old have such a command of their audience, it would be easy to assume they had been performing for much longer than they have – with their first album ‘Open Up Your Head’ only being released in 2020.

The members met during their time at school and came together when they settled in London – with Andrew Dawson on bass and Oli Khan on drums completing the band’s line up.

Sea Girls were electric and are growing stronger with their sound with each album building on the last.

Watching them gave a feeling of being at the start of a band who will keep getting stronger and are set to reach even greater heights.

Sea Girls played:

Ready For More

Open Up Your Head

First On My List

Lucky

Paracetamol Blues

Adored

Lost

Does Only God Know That Were Lonely?

Falling Apart

Damage Done

Violet

Too Much Fun

Midnight Butterflies

Do You Really Wanna Know

I Want You To Know Me

All I Wanna Hear You Say

Call Me Out

You Over Anyone

Sick