As live music returns to our county’s venues after the festive break, we look at some of the gigs and festivals already in the calendar for 2024.

Sarpa Salpa playing their final headline gig at the Roadmedner in Northampton on Friday, October 14. Photo by David Jackson

Venues and promoters have already got dozens of gigs and festivals lined up for what will hopefully be another stellar year for live music in the county

Independent Venue Week returns at the end of January with The Black Prince hosting six gigs in seven days. Skinny Living kick off proceedings on Tuesday, January 30, followed by Hotel Lux (January 31), Empyre (February 1), Ten Tonnes (February 2), TVAM (February 3) and Steve Mason (February 4).

The King Of Hearts Festival is returning to the venue on Saturday, February 17, with the inaugural Girls, Gays & Theys Festival also due to take place on May 18.

The Roadmender has a busy start to 2024 with highlights including gigs by Elvana (January 26), Tom Clarke (February 10), The Zutons (February 24), Fozzy (February 26) and Tom Meighan. (March 24).

Annual psychobilly Festival Bedlam Breakout returns from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17. Weekend tickets cost £70 and the venue is also hosting the first Island Festival on Saturday, March 30, which will be headlined by Heart Of A Coward. Tickets cost £22.

The inaugural Northants Rocks Festival heads to Finedon from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28. Weekend tickets cost £49.99. Organisers have already announced the full line up and dozens of acts will be playing across its three stages, including Continents, Confessions Of A Traitor, Stormbringer, Picture The Scene, Nekkrosis and Tribe Of Ghosts.

The Corby Music Festival will take place on Saturday, July 27. It will feature 40 bands playing across four stages at The Grampian in Patrick Road in the town. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Fairport’s Cropredy Convention returns for its 45th year in August to its home on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border from Thursday, August 8, to Saturday, August 10. Headliners include hosts Fairport Convention, Trevor Horn and Rick Wakeman. Three day tickets cost £170 for adults.

Summertime Live is back at Delapre Abbey in Northampton on Saturday, August 10, with two stages of live music and DJs and headliner Classic Ibiza. Tickets cost £35 before fees.

The acclaimed Shambala Festival will return to its ‘secret’ location in the county from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25. Tier 3 weekend tickets cost £289 before fees.

The Greenbelt Festival, also from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25, is back at Boughton House near Kettering this year. The event, which brings together music, arts and activism is sticking with its ‘pay as you can afford’ ticketing model. Standard adult tickets cost £202, with ‘supporter’ and ‘supported’ options available.

Capping off a busy August bank holiday weekend will be the Silverstone Festival, which returns on Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25. The festival, previously known as the Silverstone Classic, combines historic motorsport and live music. Day tickets cost from £25 and weekend tickets from £130.

The Illusive Festival will be Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and returning to Deene Park in Corby from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8. ‘One Time Tier’ tickets are on sale now and cost £150 before fees.