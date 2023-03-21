Collectors queueing outside of Spun Out for a previous Record Store Day.

Record Store Day returns next month with dozens of limited-edition vinyl once again up for grabs.

Spun Out and Vinyl Underground in Northampton will both be opening their doors early and stocking a selection of the official releases while other sellers will be at record fairs taking place.

Collectors hoping to pick up releases on offer this year are being advised to get their requests in early, as shop owners are currently in the process of submitting their orders to suppliers.

The owner of Spun Out in Gold Street, Chris Kent, said: “Once again, there’s some great items on this year’s list.

“There’s a compilation by Death – all the death you could want on one record – and there’s a really interesting sounding release by The Slits called Rough Cut. I’m really looking forward to those two.

“The list of requests we’ve had from people is as big as ever, but every year I say this - have a look at what you want and get details over.

“I can sometimes round up a few extras but we have to submit our orders.”

Records Store Day is on Saturday, April 22.

Some of the big releases this year include folklore: the long pond studio sessions by Taylor Swift, Two Hearts Beat As One/ Sunday Bloody Sunday by U2 and Gimme Some Truth by John Lennon.

Other acts releasing records include Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Garbage, The Fall, Madonna, Swedish House Mafia, Pearl Jam and Symposium.

The 1975 are also releasing a live album on multiple formats.

Spun Out will be opening its doors at 8am on the Saturday morning, with collectors expected to be queuing from the early hours.

Following the initial flurry of sales, the store will be hosting live ‘in-store’ performances from Tval and Billy Lockett at 12.45pm and 1.45pm respectively.

Talking about the day, Mr Kent said: “It’s intense, the morning is always full on and getting the bands on is a lot of work.

“However, I’m really looking forward to it, it’s always great fun and I’d really urge people to come along and to watch the bands we’re putting on.”

Vinyl Underground, which is above Watts The Furnishers is asking anyone queuing to do so at the front of the building in Abington Street this year.

It will also be opening its doors at 8am and is currently taking requests from people.

On the day, both stores will be operating a system where those in the queue can submit their requests to staff who will then aim to pick out what is available.

There will also be a record fair in the garden of The Black Prince in Abington Square from 10.30am which will feature sellers including Spinadisc and Vinyl Underground who will move there after their initial flurry of sales.

Spiral Archive is also having a half-price sale from 11am until 4pm and The Lamplighter will be holding a record fair from midday until 4pm.