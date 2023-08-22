News you can trust since 1897
Limited ‘early bird’ tickets remain for inaugural Northants Rocks festival

More than 50 bands are expected to play across three stages.
By David Jackson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:25 BST
Northants Rocks

A limited number of early bird tickets remain available for a new four-day rock festival set to take place in Northamptonshire next summer.

Northants Rocks will be held at Tower Field in Finedon from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28.

Organisers of the event have already revealed some of the acts which will play including Krysthla, Confessions Of A Traitor, Deadeye, Picture The Scene and Tribe Of Ghosts and they are also taking applications from acts which would like to play.

More than 50 bands are expected to play on three stages, with organisers saying that stage times will be staggered to ensure festival-goers can see as many of the acts as possible.

    Camping will be available and all ages are welcome, but there will be no quiet camping area or kids area at the festival.

    Car parking tickets cost £5 per ticket.

    Early bird tickets cost £25 and are available via www.grabthetickets.com/events/northants-rocks

