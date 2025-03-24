Lightning Seeds to bring greatest hits tour to Roadmender this autumn

Lightning Seeds are playing in Northampton in October. Photo: Peter Ashworth.

The Lightning Seeds will headline the Roadmender this autumn, after announcing a series of new dates as part of their greatest hits tour

Fronted by Ian Broudie, the band have sold more than eight million albums and are best known for hits including ‘The Life Of Riley’, ‘Lucky You’ and the iconic football anthem ‘Three Lions’ – originally released to mark England’s participation in the 1996 European Championship.

They will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday October 4 with tickets on sale at 10am on Friday, March 28.

Broudie said: “I can't believe it's been 35 years. Our first single ‘Pure’ really opened the door to a life's worth of songs, shows and recordings.

“I owe everything to ‘Pure’ and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the 35th anniversary of its release with ‘Tomorrow's Here Today: 35 Years of Lightning Seeds’ greatest hits album and tour.”

The compilation, released last year, is a masterclass in modern pop song-writing from Broudie and features all of the band’s biggest hits.

Lightning Seeds released their debut album Cloudcuckooland in 1990.

This was followed by Sense in 1992, ‘Jollification’ in 1994, ‘Dizzy Heights’ in 1996, ‘Tilt’ in 1999, ‘Four Winds’ in 2009 and after a hiatus, ‘See You In The Stars’ in 2022.

Their anniversary tour began in 2024 with all 22 dates sold-out across the UK, with the Roadmender gig one of 11 new shows.

Support on all dates is by Casino. Tickets will be available via https://lnk.to/LS25

For more information, visit https://lightningseeds.co.uk and https://www.theroadmender.com