Level 42 to bring Lessons In Live tour to Northampton theatre

Level 42 are returning to headline Royal & Derngate.

Iconic British new-wave jazz funk band Level 42 will return to Royal & Derngate next winter as part of their Lessons In Live tour.

The band will headline the Northampton venue on Tuesday, November 8, as part of a run of seven shows across the UK.

Bassist and frontman Mark King said: “Despite all the obvious problems with Covid, the last set of dates were so much fun that we just couldn’t wait to get some new shows scheduled.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing the fans again.”

With Level 42, King has created a sound and style of his own and is in constant demand, both from the fans and from his peers – recently appearing as special guest on Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins’ record.

The Lessons In Live tour follows the hugely successful, albeit delayed by Covid, From Eternity To Here tour which celebrated the band’s fifth decade.

To date, the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, seven live albums and six compilation albums.

They have had 18 top 40 singles including the era-defining Lessons in Love as well as Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family and Hot Water.

Level 42 have previously sold-out Wembley Arena 21 times and sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.