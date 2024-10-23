Level 42 set for Royal & Derngate return next year as part of World Machine tour

Level 42 will return to Northampton next year.

Level 42 will return to Northampton next year as part of a 28-date tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sixth album World Machine.

The acclaimed jazz-funk pop band will return to Royal & Derngate on Tuesday, October 7, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

World Machine was the record that changed everything for Level 42 and set them on the path to true super-stardom.

Released in 1985, it was a hit both here and in the United States and has now been certified double Platinum.

It was on this album Level 42 arguably nailed the sound and the style that made them one of the biggest groups in the world at that time.

They refined the funky pop fusion that had grown from their jazz roots - and had already brought them serious success - and made it their own.

World Machine features the singles Something About You (the band's only American top 10 hit) and Leaving Me Now and it showed the band’s progression in style and confidence that would lead to their massive ‘Running In The Family’ album the following year.

Bassist and frontman Mark King said: “I am so excited to be able to announce The World Machine 40th Anniversary Tour for 2025.

“As our amazing fans will know, World Machine marked a turning point in the band’s career, not least in the international success the album gave us.

“So, I am looking forward to seeing you all out there next Autumn when we can romp through all those songs again together.”

Four decades on from the release of the record, Level 42 are still in demand across the world.

Support is by Roachford.

Tickets will be available via www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/level42.