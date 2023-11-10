Kings of Leon to headline 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix's opening concert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silverstone has announced that Kings of Leon will headline the 2024 British Grand Prix’s iconic Opening Concert, on Thursday 4 July 2024.

Having attracted record crowds of 480,000 this summer, Silverstone is set to go bigger and better in 2024 - with Stormzy (Friday), Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics (Saturday) and Rudimental (Sunday) already named on the unprecedented four-day festival line-up.

Recognised as one of the biggest alternative rock bands on the planet, Kings of Leon have been awarded multiple Grammys and BRIT Awards and have headlined the biggest and most prestigious festivals in the world, including Coachella, Glastonbury, Roskilde and Lollapalooza. Since their debut in 2003, the Nashville rockers have sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

Silverstone’s Commercial Director Nick Read said: “We are incredibly excited to have global icons Kings of Leon join our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Our long-term ambition has always been to attract the biggest and best artists in the world to Silverstone to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.

“With Kings of Leon now joining Stormzy, Rudimental and Pete Tong on next year’s line-up, it’s fair to say the 2024 British Grand Prix is going to be bigger and better than ever before!”

Fans flocked to Silverstone’s newly-expanded music arena throughout the 2023 British Grand Prix to be entertained by a stellar line up of artists such as Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Black Eyed Peas and Jax Jones. For 2024, ticket holders will once again enjoy four gigantic evenings of live music and entertainment at no extra cost.

Tickets for the 2024 British Grand Prix are now available online here.