Kettering vintage rally and steam fair taking place this weekend

Action from a previous Cranford steam fair

The popular Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair returns this weekend after 2020's event was cancelled because of Covid.

The event - held at a site near Cranford - is taking place on Saturday and Sunday (September 25 and 26) with its 21st anniversary.

More than 1,000 exhibits are expected with steam and model steam, vintage and classic cars on display as well as a host of motorbikes, cycles, tractors, buses, military, commercial and 999 vehicles.

There will also be engines, a model and craft tent, model boats, awning displays, parrots, owls, arena events and more.

Visitors will be able to pick up a bargain at charity, auto and jumble stalls with a funfair also at the event.

Food and drink will also be available.

Dave's famous 'steam up bar' will be holding a real ale festival with live evening entertainment.

The rally and fair, which is supporting the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and other charities, is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

It is being held just off the A510, near Junction 11 of the A14. Parking at the site is free. Dogs on leads are welcome.