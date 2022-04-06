Kettering tour date for Trigger Happy TV and I'm a Celeb star Dom Joly

Dom Joly is bringing his one-man show to Kettering.

Top comedian and prankster Dom Joly will talk about his globetrotting exploits when he brings his one-man theatre tour to Kettering next month

The writer and broadcaster, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is back on the road and giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

Dom will be talking about his exploits around the world, seeking out dangerous travel spots, on his ‘Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps’ tour.

He’s playing more than 50 dates across the UK in 2022 on a mammoth tour running from February to November – and is performing at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre on May 19.

From North Korea to Chernobyl Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The comedian said: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them.

“The theme is travel. The three things I’ll be showing will be my own holiday snaps, holiday snaps from TV shows and holiday snaps from my books.

“So, for instance, when we did Trigger Happy TV, we went to Switzerland and found out our runner couldn’t ski and then I got arrested for impersonating a yeti.

“Then there was stuff from World Shut Your Mouth, which had me the frightening the eskimo with cymbals. There’s another snap of me at Chernobyl, thinking: ‘Should I eat the vegetables here or not?’ So when I put all of them together, I’ve got a seriously great holiday show.

“We were mid-way through the tour when Covid brought everything to a standstill, so I’m delighted that I’m finally able to get back on the road.”

The comedian will meet fans after the performance in Kettering to sign copies of his books.