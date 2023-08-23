News you can trust since 1897
Kettering to host bank holiday weekend house music 'night to remember'

Tickets are selling fast!
By Sam Wildman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read

A huge house music event will be held in Kettering this weekend thanks to a collaboration between two local promoters.

Dance Till Dawn and Midnight Mass are hosting their ‘summer day party’ at The Yards in Market Street from 4pm on Sunday, August 27, to 1am on Monday.

The two teams have already brought the likes of Mason Collective, Sammy Porter and Rennie Peters to Kettering and are promising to keep local nightlife thriving.

The event posterThe event poster
    Kettering’s Rhys Alford, known as DJ Intense, said: “This is a huge event for Northamptonshire’s house music community.

    "Two big local brands are coming together to put on a night to remember.

    "Tickets have been selling fast so we’re expecting a lively one.”

    Rhys said tickets will still be available on the door but they can also be bought online by clicking here.

