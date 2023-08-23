Kettering to host bank holiday weekend house music 'night to remember'

A huge house music event will be held in Kettering this weekend thanks to a collaboration between two local promoters.

Dance Till Dawn and Midnight Mass are hosting their ‘summer day party’ at The Yards in Market Street from 4pm on Sunday, August 27, to 1am on Monday.

The two teams have already brought the likes of Mason Collective, Sammy Porter and Rennie Peters to Kettering and are promising to keep local nightlife thriving.

Kettering’s Rhys Alford, known as DJ Intense, said: “This is a huge event for Northamptonshire’s house music community.

"Two big local brands are coming together to put on a night to remember.

"Tickets have been selling fast so we’re expecting a lively one.”