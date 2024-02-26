Kettering TikTok star Mae Stephens added to James Arthur’s Delapré Park summer show

Mae Stephens.

Kettering’s Mae Stephens will join James Arthur at A Perfect Day festival this summer.

Mae broke through last year, when her attitude-filled alt-pop bop, If We Ever Broke Up became an international smash.

The song has been streamed nearly one billion times and was named the second most popular song on TikTok globally in 2023.

James Arthur will headline A Perfect Day Festival in Northampton this summer.

A songwriter since the age of 12, her ‘perfect kiss-off to an ex’ connected with audiences around the world.

Mae performed at festivals including Glastonbury, The Great Escape (where NME included her in their ‘10 Best New Artists’ at the festival) and headlined the BBC Radio 1 Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds.

She was also featured as one of VEVO’s Artists To Watch for 2024

Mae said: “It’s fantastic to be playing as part of A Perfect Day concert in Delapré Park supporting James Arthur this summer. It’s a home county gig for me - I can’t wait.”

Mae released her latest single, ADHD in January.

Arthur will headline the A Perfect Day concert on Sunday, June 16.

He rose to prominence in 2012, winning the ninth series of X Factor.

Since winning the competition, he has gone on to accrue a massive haul of hits including Impossible, You’re Nobody Til Someone Loves You, Sun Comes Up, Naked, Rewrite The Stars and his global breakthrough track Say You Won’t Let Go.

Arthur has more than 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and his fifth album, Bitter Sweet Love’ was released in January.

A Perfect Day is a new one day outdoor live music event hosted by West Northants Council in partnership with Kilimanjaro and UK Live Ltd.

Tickets are on sale now and general admission costs £65 before fees.

VIP tickets and other upgrades are available.