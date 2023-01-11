Temples performing at HMV in Kettering in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

Temples have announced details of forthcoming new album Exotico and shared new single Gamma Rays.

Exotico was produced by Sean Ono Lennon and is due out on April 14 via ATO Records.

Their fourth record follows 2019’s Hot Motion, 2017’s Volcano and their 2014 debut Sun Structures.

The psych rock quartet formed in Kettering in 2012 and comprise of singer and guitarist James Bagshaw, rhythm guitarist and keyboard player Adam Smith, bassist Thomas Walmsley and drummer Rens Ottink.

The 16-track album features Liquid Air, Gamma Rays, Exotico, Sultry Air, Cicada, Oval Stones, Slow Days, Crystal Hall, Head In The Clouds, Giallo, Inner Space, Meet Your Maker, Time Is A Light, Fading Actor, Afterlife and Movements Of Time.

Temples are set to play a short UK tour in February, kicking off at the Castle & Falcon in Birmingham on Wednesday, February 1, before heading to Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and Cardiff.