Kenny Thomas to top the bill at Soultasia festival at Delapré Abbey this summer

Soultasia heads to Northampton in July.

Soul singer-songwriter Kenny Thomas will headline Soultasia which heads to Delapré Abbey in July.

The acclaimed musician will be joined by a host of acts from the soul and disco world at the event in Northampton on Friday, July 18.

Other acts on the bill include Jocelyn Brown, Gwen Dickey, Odyssey, Loose Ends, Phil Fearon & Galaxy, DJ Darren Bull and host Ian Reading.

During his career, headliner Thomas has released eight top 40 singles and two top 10 albums.

He’s best known for hits including Thinking About Your Love, Best Of You and Outstanding.

General admission tickets cost £32.45 and VIP tickets which provide access to the ‘Golden Circle’, the VIP garden and premium bars are also available.

Soultasia started in Maldon, Essex, in 2021 and aims to showcase acts from across the soul and disco genres.

This event is for over 18s only. No food or drink will be allowed into the event with the exception of sealed bottles of water. Foldable chairs will be permitted.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://soultasia.com and http://soultasia.com/event-northampton-friday-18th-july