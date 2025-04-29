Judge Jules, Billy Lockett and Marvin Humes among acts to play Delasole festival this weekend

The Delasole festival is this weekend.

Dozens of acts will be heading to Delapré Abbey this weekend for the Delasole music festival

Taking place over two days, acts performing include Judge Jules, Billy Lockett and Marvin Humes alongside the likes of dance troupe Diversity and The Wanted 2.0.

The opening day on Saturday, May 3, will be a family festival with the Sunday for adults only.

Joining headliner Marvin Humes on the opening day of Delasole will be The Wanted 2.0, Diversity, Ricci Guarnaccio, Matty B, Carly Wilford, Sarah Clarke, Sandy B, Sebastian Sgoluppi, Ian Loveshack, Northants Sings Out and Billy Lockett.

There will also be sets by Jake Stokes, Sequel, Dos Bolos, Carl Kennedy, Simon Son and Chris Sideburns Lowrie as well as a Taylor Swift Tribute act and the SPICE Live Stage Show.

On the Sunday, music will be split between the South Lawn Main Stage, the Woodlands Stage, the Forest Stage and the West Wing stage.

On the main stage, Judge Jules will be joined by a 10-piece band.

Joining him on the main stage will be Charlie Hedges from BBC Radio 1, Fish56Octagon, Carla Monroe, Billy Lockett and Northants Sings Out

On the Woodlands Stage, drum n’ bass brand Random Concept will be celebrating 20 years with a line up featuring DJ Hype, General Levy, Clipz, Charlie Tee, Aries, Kalia and Logan D.

Supporting acts will include RC Origins and Standard Procedure MCs and DJs including Eksman, Shabba, TC, Fearless, Nutcracka, Juiceman, Garry K, Presha, Toddlah, Rowney, TNT, Vibez Karna, Twin FX, RV & Barker, D Man, MHA Anticz, Savvy B, and Shed Da Bass.

The Forest Stage will be showcasing house and techno and be headlined by Gamaluku who will be joined by Darius Syrossian, Tommy Phillips, Acanalar, Lawrence Daffurn, Myles D’Arcy, Joe Andrews, Hadz, Adrian Delaney and Jacob Baker.

The West Wing Stage will be celebrating music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The weekend will also feature fire breathers, stilt walkers, giant robots, rides, inflatables and street food.

Advance tickets cost £27 for the Saturday and £42 for the Sunday. VIP tickets are available and cost £42 and £73 respectively. Admission for children on the Saturday is £11.

To book visit www.skiddle.com/festivals/delasole-festival