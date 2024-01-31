News you can trust since 1897
Jools Holland to return to Royal & Derngate with guests Marc Almond and Toby Lee

Tickets for the gig on Friday, November 22, go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2.
David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Jools Holland is returning to headline Royal & Derngate this winter. Photo by Inez Gordon.Jools Holland is returning to headline Royal & Derngate this winter. Photo by Inez Gordon.
Jools Holland is returning to headline Royal & Derngate this winter. Photo by Inez Gordon.

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will return to Royal & Derngate this winter with special guests Marc Almond and blues guitar prodigy Toby Lee.

Holland will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, November 22, as part of a 30-date tour.

Jools said: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the boogie-woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond.

    “I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee.

    “Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new.

    “All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”

    From his years in the internationally acclaimed duo Soft Cell to the successful solo career that followed, Marc Almond has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart and Tainted Love.

    Almond has previously been awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and the Icon Award by Attitude Magazine.

    His collaborators include the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools, who Marc previously recorded and toured with in 2018.

    Audiences will also be treated to the talent of blues guitar prodigy and social media sensation Toby Lee.

    Described by Joe Bonamassa as “a future superstar of the blues,” Toby first came to public attention at 10 years old when he posted a get well soon jam for BB King which went viral with five million views in a week.

    Since then, he has gone on to perform in West End productions, winning Olivier and UK Blues Awards and showcasing his skills on TV and live performances around the world.

    Jools will again be joined by Ruby Turner and vocalists Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka alongside the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra which features original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums.

    Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

    Jools will play the following dates this winter:

    OCTOBER 2024

    Thu 31st Southend Cliffs Pavilion

    NOVEMBER 2024

    Fri 1st Southend Cliffs Pavilion

    Sat 2nd Ipswich Regent Theatre

    Sun 3rd Cambridge Corn Exchange

    Fri 8th Bristol Beacon

    Sat 9th Stoke Victoria Hall

    Sun 10th Reading Hexagon

    Thu 14th Guildford G Live

    Fri 15th Portsmouth Guildhall

    Sat 16th Bournemouth Pavilion

    Sun 17th Southampton Mayflower Theatre

    Thu 21st Leicester De Montfort Hall

    Fri 22nd Northampton Royal & Derngate

    Sat 23rd Sheffield City Hall

    Sun 24th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

    Wed 27th Birmingham Symphony Hall

    Thu 28th Birmingham Symphony Hall

    Fri 29th London Royal Albert Hall

    Sat 30th London Royal Albert Hall

    DECEMBER 2024

    Thu 5th Newcastle City Hall

    Fri 6th Glasgow SEC Armadillo

    Sat 7th Glasgow SEC Armadillo

    Sun 8th Stockton Globe

    Wed 11th York Barbican

    Thu 12th Bath Forum

    Fri 13th Plymouth Pavilions

    Sat 14th Brighton Brighton Centre

    Fri 20th Leeds First Direct Arena

    Sat 21st Manchester O2 Apollo

    Sun 22nd Cardiff Utilita Arena

