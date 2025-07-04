'It remained very potent and exotic in my imagination': New version of Death on the Nile comes to Northampton

'Audiences are drawn to thrillers, mysteries and whodunnits now more than ever': director Lucy Bailey

As a new production of Agatha Christie classic Death on the Nile comes to Northampton, its director and adapter speak about the show – and why the legendary crime writer remains so popular

Lucy Bailey is directing her fifth Agatha Christie stage adaptation, and she feels it couldn't be more timely. "There's something very reassuring about the fact that the person who's committed the crime is going to be found out and the world will make sense in the end," says Lucy, who is helming a UK and Ireland tour of Death on the Nile. "And I think this form of entertainment is particularly sought-after now, where everything is in chaos around us and we don't feel that there are many answers."

Lucy believes people are "somewhat rudderless" at the moment, adding: "There's a sense of despair in our culture and in our hearts at what's going on in the world. When you go to the theatre, though, you are plunged into something where there's going to be a solution and a resolution. I think that's why audiences are so drawn to thrillers, mysteries and whodunnits now more than ever."

Bailey's previous Christie credits include Witness for the Prosecution, Love From a Stranger, And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express. She's excited about doing a sequel to the latter, with Death on the Nile also featuring Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot.

"It's one of the biggest titles in the Christie canon, along with Murder on the Orient Express of course, and I liked the idea of going from one Poirot to the next," the director says of a whodunnit that sees Poirot solving a murder on a boat in Egypt rather than on a train in Yugoslavia.

The gripping story is set in the late-30s on board a luxurious cruise vessel under the heat of the Egyptian sun, when a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface and a love triangle is revealed, can the world-famous detective untangle the web of lies at the heart of the crime?

Christie's novel was published in 1937 to strong sales and glowing reviews. Lucy hadn't read it before she signed on to direct Ken Ludwig's stage adaptation but she recalls seeing the 1974 film version starring Peter Ustinov as the Belgian detective when she was young. "It remained very potent and exotic in my imagination, as it has for other people. It's one of those massive, resonant titles that just stay with you."

Lucy also saw the 2004 TV version starring David Suchet, then read the book as preparation for directing the stage play. "And it turned out to be one of Christie's best novels. She writes in such incredible detail and she brings a huge company of people onto this boat, all of whom are completely fascinating. Then she puts them all together and slowly ratchets up the tension."

She previously worked with Ludwig on his adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express and is thrilled to be collaborating with him again, saying: "Ken has an absolute knack for making people laugh and feel hugely entertained, and he's done that in a fantastic way again with Death on the Nile."

Careful to avoid spoilers, she adds: "He has his own take on it, where he's playing out several scenarios of people falling in love on this boat. At the centre of it is this really disturbing, almost perverted love triangle, but he's surrounded that with happier characters. He's achieved both the light and shade in this piece. You have to have the darkness, otherwise it's not an Agatha Christie, but Ken ensures that it's also great fun."

He's also confined all the action to the boat setting. "With Murder on the Orient Express you're trapped on a train and with this version of Death on the Nile you're trapped on a boat, which adds to the intense claustrophobia."

Given that the story is set in the 1930s, is it relevant to today or just fantastic escapism? "I think it's a bit of both. With the people on board we sort of know them, because we're surrounded by similar people full of self-obsession and ambition. I also think everyone knows about or has experienced unrequited, jilted, desperate love. You have to have empathy with the characters even if they're doing something extremely wrong."

Produced by Fiery Angel, Death on the Nile is, as noted, her fifth Agatha Christie on stage and Ken Ludwig's second. The American writer agrees with Lucy that, of the 66 books Christie wrote, Death on the Nile is right up there when it comes to name recognition. "Then, when you read it, it has such an amazing story at its centre," he says. "It's fiendishly clever. There's a love triangle and the way the tensions within that ultimately explode is shocking."

What are the challenges of adapting the story for the stage? "Number one, you're on a boat, which in itself is a challenge for the director and designer working together to figure out how to present that in a thrilling way, but it's also a real challenge for the writer because you have such a small area to deal with. It was the same with Murder on the Orient Express. You can't just cut to another location."

It's also a story that the writer believes is very relevant today. "It's completely timeless because the plot doesn't hinge on the era in which it is set or what was happening in the world at that time. This is a personal story that could happen anytime."

Ludwig is a big fan of Poirot as "a fussy little Belgian" who brings lightness to Christie's dark stories and is fascinating because of his crime-solving skills. "Those little grey cells of his are always working, working, working, especially in Death on the Nile. The story keeps turning on its head and it does so with so much muscle. It's very raw and tough and tight, so the audience is just mesmerised."

Death on the Nile runs at the Royal & Derngate from Tuesday November 4 to Saturday November 8. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.