Inspiral Carpets set for Roadmender return as part of 16-date winter tour

Inspiral Carpets on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on March 23, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Acclaimed Mancunian indie-rockers Inspiral Carpets will return to the Roadmender this winter as part of a 16-date UK tour.

The band reunited after a seven year hiatus in 2023 for a headline tour and this winter are heading back to Northampton.

This tour will see singer Stephen Holt, keyboard player Clint Boon and guitarist Graham Lambert reunited with bassist Martyn Walsh who is now back in the fold.

Talking about reforming the band, Boon said: “When we made the decision, in the autumn of 2022, to get the Inspirals back on the road, none of us could have imagined the incredible reception we would get, not just in the UK, but in all the other countries we were lucky to visit.

“It’s heart-warming to know that our music still resonates with people of all ages after all these years.”

The band played more than 50 sold-out shows and key festival slots with one of the high points being Albert Hall in Manchester where former drummer Craig Gill’s son Levon Gill drummed on ‘Commercial Rain’ during the encore. Craig sadly died in 2016.

Talking about Walsh’s return to the band, Boon adds: “It’s great that Martyn’s getting back on board. I’m convinced the next part of our story will be monumental.”

During a career spanning almost 40 years, the Inspiral Carpets have released 14 top 40 singles and four top 10 albums.

They are best known for tracks including ‘This Is How It Feels’. ‘Saturn 5’, ‘She Comes In The Fall’, and ‘Dragging Me Down’.

The Inspiral Carpets headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 22.

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 28 and are available via https://lnk.to/Inspirals