InMe, St Agnes and unpeople among acts to play Mayday Mayhem at Black Prince this weekend

InMe, Saint Agnes and unpeople are among more than 30 acts who will head to The Black Prince this weekend for Mayday Mayhem III.

The event is returning for its third instalment, and first at the Northampton venue, on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 with music on the venue’s indoor and outdoor stages.

On the opening night, InMe will headline the main stage with Saint Agnes headlining the following night.

The weekender has been organised by Sour Promotions.

Talking about the event Elliot Campbell who runs the stages, co-ordinates acts on the day and also plays in Auora Sun, said: “It’s a great line up and a celebration of alternative music which to us, is what Mayday Mayhem is all about.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming InMe who are coming as part of their UK tour and Lastelle who are on tour with them as well.

“And, we’re of course really looking forward to both Saint Agnes and unpeople.

“Press To Meco and Sarpa Sarpa played at the first Mayday Mayhem so it’s going to be great to have Luke, Jake and Meg from those bands back as unpeople – I don’t think you’ll seeing them on a stage this small again.

“Honey Talks are coming all the way from North Wales who we’ve put on before – again, just great people and there’s a selection of young bands breaking through making up the opening acts.”

Saturday night headliners InMe formed in the mid-1990s and are fronted by singer and guitarist Dave McPherson.

The alt-metallers’ debut album Overgrown Eden was released in 2003 and topped the UK Rock Albums Chart and also reached number 15 in the main UK Albums Chart.

The record featured hit singles including Underdoes and Crushed Like Fruit.

The band has continued to release albums with their most recent – Jumpstart Hope, released in 2020.

McPherson has also recorded and toured extensively as a solo artist, previously headlining the Northampton venue in September last year.

Fronted by Kitty A Austen, Sunday headliners Saint Agnes meld intense vocal performances with rage-fuelled music.

Their second album Bloodsuckers was released in July last year and follows 2019’s debut Welcome To Silvertown.

unpeople are comprise of Jake Crawford, Meg Mash, Luke Caley in and Richard Rayner.

They released their five track self-titled EP this month and were recently nominated for the Best UK Breakthrough Artist in the Heavy Music Awards.

They will also open for Metallica at Racino Rocks in Austria next month.

Other bands playing on the main stage at Mayday Mayhem on the Saturday include Lastelle, Century City, Aura Sun, Krack, Honey Talks, Haema, The Scenesters, Beings and Creation Myths.

The outdoors stage on the Saturday will feature sets by Tom Wallington, Ross Alexander, Alex Gardner, Dukebox Music, Adele Kirk, Crabby & Ryan and Zak Keenleyside.

Joining Saint Agnes on the main stage on the Sunday will be unpeople, Tigerstyle, Allers Avow, Our City Fires, Keep This Up, Wishing Wolf, Gestalt, Drinsipa and Fountain.

The outdoor stage on Sunday will be headlined by Flash Peasants and include sets by Jess Orestano, Cameron Grace, Scott Latta, Jason Claridge and Stevie Rose.

Both the first and second Mayday Mayhem’s were held in Corby, but this year promoters Sour are bringing the event to The Black Prince.

Campbell is part of the wider Sour team which includes his wife Gem and James Hunter.

Elliot said: “Sour is very much a family of people putting on these events.

“James is the wizard who books all the bands, my wife looks after some of the bigger acts and I co-ordinate the stages and make it all work logistically, with stage times, tech specs and things like that.

“We also have the amazing artist Bottlecap Creative who does all of our artwork, she’s into every part of the scene as well.”

Talking about the move to Northampton for this year’s event, Mr Campbell said: “It’s perfect for what we want to do.

“A lot of the bands we’re bringing over – like The Scenesters for example – that’s their next level up.

“The Black Prince is a great platform for all these young and good bands who revel in playing there.”