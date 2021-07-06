Indie rockers Bombay Bicycle Club to headline Roadmender ahead of Latitude Festival

Bombay Bicycle Club.

Indie rock quartet Bombay Bicycle Club will play a festival warm up gig at the Roadmender this month.

The band is due to headline the Latitude Festival on July 25 and will play the Northampton venue two days before.

They said: "We are delighted to announce we will be playing some warm up shows before Latitude Festival this month.

"Last year all of our touring plans were cut short and these will be some of the first shows that we get to play our ‘new’ album.

"At least everyone has had the time to learn the words. Can’t wait.”

Bombay Bicycle Club returned from a three-year hiatus in 2019 with their fifth album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, released the following January and then the EP Two Lives six months later.

The album was written in Cornwall and recorded in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton.

Bombay Bicycle Club have continued to grow, develop and evolve since the release of their debut album, I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose, which was released in 2009.

Rarely in recent years has there been a British guitar band with the ability to avoid categorisation while uniting hundreds of thousands of fans.

They were due to headline Truck Festival and the Y Not? Festival this month, before both were postponed because of the coronavirus.

As well as Latitude, they are also set to join Foals, Caribou, Nadine Shah and others at All Points East in August in London.

Bombay Bicycle Club headline the Roadmender on Friday, July 23.

Tickets cost £29.50 before fees and go on sale on Friday, July 9, at 9am.