Independent Venue Week to return to Northampton music venues in January

Independent Venue Week will return in January.

Independent Venue Week will return in January, with three venues across the county taking part – including one which is set to host gigs as part of the national initiative for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual celebration of live music takes place in the last week of January at venues across the UK and will run from Monday, January 27 until Sunday, February 2.

Most Popular

More than 200 venues are expected to take part in Independent Venue Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northampton, both The Black Prince in Abington Square and The Lab in Charles Street will be putting on gigs throughout the week.

The Black Prince in Abington Square, Northampton.

The Garibaldi in Bailiff Street is one of 23 venues across the UK which will be hosting IVW gigs for the first time.

Phil Moore, venue manager at The Black Prince said: “The concept of Independent Venue Week is well established at this point, both nationally and in Northampton.

“For me it's about having a week-long celebration of what we do, with a few surprises thrown in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some touring acts and some local stunners with as much diversity on display as we can conjure.

The Garibaldi in Bailiff Street, Northampton

“Our theme for 2025 is ‘Eight Gigs A Week’ as we're running shows Sunday to Sunday.”

At The Black Prince, there will be headline gigs by The Emerald Dawn, The Bug Club, The Clause, Heavy Lungs, Avalanche Party, Pavilion and Caoilfhionn Rose.

At the Garibaldi, there will be gigs by Trip Westerns, Floral Image, Cucamaras and Shrimp Eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lab has so far announced a headline gig by The Miki Berenyi Trio.

The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton.

Venue owners and promoters at all three venues are expected to announce more gigs in the coming weeks.

Mr Moore added: “We get a lot of publicity off the back of the initiative and I know folk often want to be a part of it, so choose their favourite artist or two and make the effort to come along.

“It also challenges us to imagine a world in which we could offer music every night of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, that's impossible to achieve even for big city venues, but nevertheless it's nice to have a week-long festival of great talent on display within our walls that we can shout about.

“The staff at The Black prince also love being able to show off what we can do.”

In recent years, acts and artists including Working Men’s Club, Andy Bell, Pale Blue Eyes, Steve Mason and Opus Kink have all played gigs in the county as part of Independent Venue Week.

Talking about the challenges of running a live music venue in 2025, Mr Moore said: “I think everyone knows how tricky the pub and live music worlds are to make work – look at the recent closure of The King Billy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please remember to not take these spaces for granted. We serve the public which means we need you.

“Buy advance tickets where you can, share the events you like the look of among your friends, and keep coming back please.”

Last week, YolanDa Brown was unveiled as Artist Ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2025.

The acclaimed saxophonist will play a special show, celebrating the music of Bob Marley, at her Soul Mama venue in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Chair of leading music charity Youth Music, YolanDa was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of East London and became an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Northern College of Music.

She said: “Independent venues are, and will always remain important to the music ecosystem.

“They are the heartbeat of the live experience, not just for artists but for audiences as well.

“Within these intimate spaces, countless stories are told - some songs and performances may never transcend the walls, yet they leave a lasting mark, offering hope, joy, inspiration, and sometimes even tears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, more than 200 venues took part in Independent Venue Week, hosting more than 800 events.

Claire Mera-Nelson from Arts Council England added: “Independent venues - and the people that run them - are vital to the UK's music scene.

“It's in these dynamic spaces that many artists find their first audiences, share their passion with fans and develop their creative skill.

“Arts Council England is proud to be a lead funding partner of Independent Venue Week and I look forward to an exciting event in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for gigs at The Black Prince are on sale now at https://www.theblackprincenn.com/events

Tickets for The Miki Berenyi Trio are available via https://wegottickets.com/event/634930

For more information about IVW25 visit www.independentvenueweek.com

The following gigs will take place in Northampton as part of IVW25:

Saturday, January 26, Trip Westerns + Mantis, The Garibaldi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, January 26, The Emerald Dawn + Pearl Handed Revolver, The Black Prince

Monday, January 27, The Bug Club + Support, The Black Prince

Wednesday, January 29, The Clause + Support, The Black Prince

Wednesday, January 29, The Miki Berenyi Trio + Night Swimming, The Lab

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 30, Heavy Lungs + The Silver Lines, Big Whup, The Black Prince

Friday, January 31, Floral Image + Ratatouille’s Revenge + The Gonzo Experimental Band, The Garibaldi

Friday, January 31, Avalanche Party + Support, The Black Prince

Saturday, February 1, Pavilion + The Moonshines, The Black Prince

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 2, All-Day Racket 2 with Cucamaras + Bones Ate Arfa + Honeybadger, Headswitcher + Spill + Oral Habit + Kitchen Lover + Skelta, The Garibaldi

Sunday, February 2, Caoilfhionn Rose + Harrison Hood + Quincey May, The Black Prince

Sunday, February 2, Shrimp Eyes + Petrichor, The Garibaldi.