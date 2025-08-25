Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. This year’s theme was ‘Pun Intended'. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
In Pictures: Thousands take part in Shambala’s ‘Pun Intended’ carnival parade

By David Jackson
Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 19:13 BST
Festival-goers came up with hundreds of creative outfits for the Shambala Carnival which this year had the theme of ‘Pun Intended’.

The carnival, held on the Saturday, saw thousands of people parade around the festival site to showcase their creations.

Some were individual outfits, while others worked as huge teams for their pun.

A selection of some of the best from the festival are in this gallery.

