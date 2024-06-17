In Pictures: James Arthur headlines A Perfect Day festival at Delapré Park

Arthur, who released his latest album Bitter Sweet Love in January, played a set packed full of his biggest hits from across his career.

After arriving on stage to an explosion of ticker-tape, he started his set with the opening track from his latest record.

The former X-Factor winner went onto play hits including Empty Space, Impossible, Train Wreck and Falling Like The Stars. He ended with his 2016 single Say You Won’t Let Go.

There was a host of local talent from across Northamptonshire performing during the day as well as other nationally acclaimed acts.

Local indie quartet Balter got A Perfect Day under way, followed by Kettering’s Charlotte Carpenter and Andy Crofts – best known for playing in The Moons and with Paul Weller.

They were followed by the Northants Sings Out choir who recently performed in the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

After an electrifying performance by the choir, Dolores Forever played before Northants singer songwriter Billy Lockett took to the stage with his band – playing songs from his debut album Abington Grove.

ADAM followed, before Kettering’s Mae Stephens performed a set which featured her hits including ADHD and Mr Right.

Finally, Jalen Ngonda took to the stage ahead of Arthur’s headline performance.

A Perfect Day festival followed Let’s Rock Northampton which was headlined by Billy Ocean who was joined by acts from across the 1980s.

