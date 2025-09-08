Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

In Pictures: Acts perform across Northampton as town’s music festival returns

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:48 BST
The Northampton Music Festival returned on Sunday, with dozens of musicians performing across nine stages in the town.

Alt-metal quartet Unpeople headlined the Main Stage which returned to the Market Square for the first time since the completion of its regeneration work.

Headliners Unpeople, fronted by singer and guitarist Jake Crawford, headed to Northampton having played across the UK and Europe this summer at festivals including Reading & Leeds, 2000 Trees, Download and Rock am Ring.

The quartet played songs from their debut EP, most recent single The Garden and a cover of Weezer’s Hash Pipe.

They took to the stage following sets by Belvins and the Boys, Gigi Gold, Balter, Napps & Co, the T-Bone Afrika All Stars, Lannie Camper, Banké Naya and Tiebreak.

Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett – who has previously headlined the festival – was revealed as the Main Stage’s ‘Secret Set’ performer and played a short solo set on acoustic guitar.

During the day, there were dozens of performances across eight other stages around Northampton town centre.

St George’s Tea Room hosted the Hushed Stage, Coconut Paradise the Beats, Lyric & Poetry Stage and the Performing Room the Student Showcase Stage.

The Acoustic Stage was at V&B, the Musical Theatre Stage at Royal & Derngate, the Rock Stage at the King Billy, the Classical & World Fusion Stage at Northampton Museum and the Jazz Stage at All Saints Church.

Rock stage headliners Gutworm reformed this year to play a series of gigs – their first in around 20 years.

Some of the acts who performed at the festival are pictured in this gallery.

Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Unpeople

1. Unpeople

Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Fans on the barrier watching Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Fans watching Unpeople

2. Fans watching Unpeople

Fans on the barrier watching Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Unpeople

3. Unpeople

Unpeople performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Belvins and the Boys performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Blevins and the Boys

4. Blevins and the Boys

Belvins and the Boys performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

