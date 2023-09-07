Illusive Festival

The Illusive Festival returns to Corby tomorrow, with more than 200 acts set to perform across seven stages during its three days.

The festival is back at its regular home in Deene Park from Friday, September 8, to Sunday, September 10.

Illusive Festival brings together some of the best-known names in drum n’ bass and dance, DJs and MCs and reggae, breaks and jungle.

Acts perform across The Clock Tower, Takeover, Imagination, Performance Deck and Tinkers Hollow stages. The Illuminaughty stage will return but under a different name.

Talking about the main stage on the festival’s website, Illusive organisers say: “Soon The Clock Tower will be shaking off its cobwebs and be reverberating throughout the land.

“With its hands rapidly spinning out of control overhead, at its feet there will be some of the biggest and baddest acts shaking it’s foundations.

“Speakers will be ripping up the ground around the tower as the clock wreaks havoc while it can.

“Mind bending light shows and top of the range production can be expected to spiral the dancefloor through space and time.

“With a vast selection of big headliners, DJs, MCs, live acts and such a large collection of genres in store, the only question that remains is - Will there be enough time to not miss a beat?”

Some of the acts performing across the weekend include Ace Ventura, Ama, Arne L Ii B2b Uberdruck, A Skillz, Avalon, Beans On Toast, Berg, Black Sun Empire, Blastoyz, CARASEL, Breakage, Rider Shafique, Bryan Gee, Chicago Loop, Chimpo, Chris Liberator, Sterling Moss, Coco Bryce, Coming Soon, Distorted Dreams, DJ Hybrid, DJ Rap, Dwarde, Ed Real, Emok, Father Funk ft Mr Bon Suis, Freestylers, Geezer, GMS, Gonzi, Gray, Heist, Hixxy & Sharkey, Hype b2b Randall, JFB, Juno Reactor, Katalyst, Kevlin 373, Ragga Twins Crew, Liquid Soul, Max B Grant, Meat Katie, Morten Granau, Natty, Nicky Blackmarket, OBF & Charlie P, Oppidan, Outsiders, Oxide & Neutrino, Pete Cannon, Plump DJs, Prince Fatty & Horsemen, Rennie Pilgrim, Scorpio & Producer, Scratch Perverts, Shosh, Show Hawk Duo, Slideout, Static Movement, Sully, Sweet Female Attitude, Symbolic, Talamasca, The Four Owls, This is Inja, Tom X, Tommy Pulse, Too Many T's, Tuxedo Junction, Two Good, UK Jungle Takeover and Vandal b2b Yowii.

Illusive Festival is for adults over 18-years-old only. Weekend tickets cost £175 before fees.

For the first time, organisers have decided to also sell Sunday day tickets which cost £70 before fees.

Festival goers can also buy discounted ‘Six for the price of five’ weekend tickets.

Car parking costs £10 per vehicle before fees and there are also charges for campervan and caravan pitches.

A range of pre pitched tents which sleep different numbers of people are also available from £90.