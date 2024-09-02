Illusive Festival returns to Corby this weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary but final festival

The Illusive Festival returns this weekend.

The Illusive Festival returns this weekend with dozens of acts set to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary – but also their final festival.

Illusive, which largely showcases and celebrates dance and drum and bass genres, takes place at Deene Park in Corby from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8.

Acts playing across the weekend include Shy FX, Goldie Lookin Chain, Jaguar Skills, A.Skillz, Captain Flatcap, Girls Next Door, Karl Phillips & The Rejects and Ed Solo & Darrison.

Talking about this year’s event on the Illusive website, organisers said: “Come and celebrate the last ever Illusive Festival and a decade of dance.

“Illusive Festival was conceived and created in 2014, in what seems a lifetime ago. We have been through so much together since then.

“Through pure passion and commitment, our baby has grown into the beautiful celebration of all that we love from art, music and culture we witness today.

“In 2024, we both celebrate 10 years of creating memories that last a lifetime and say goodbye to our wonderful weekend of smiles, music and friends forever.

“This will be the last ever Illusive Festival, your last chance to embrace that special Illusive magic.

“Accordingly, we have gone all out to give you the best of the best. Stages have got bigger, production has got better, we have invited back some of the favourite acts from previous years, alongside amazing new acts and performers.

“This will be a show to beat all our shows and we cannot wait to share it with you all. Don’t miss it, there won’t be another.”

Music at the Illusive Festival will be set across four stages, The Clock Tower, Imagination, Amazonia Takeover and Planet Grunt.

There will also be activities and entertainment on the Performance Deck stage and Tinkers Hollow area.

Weekend tickets cost £165 before fees with day tickets for Sunday also available for £70.

Pre-pitched tents, caravan, car parking and shower access passes are also available.

For more information and details of the full line up, visit https://illusive-festival.co.uk