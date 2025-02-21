Ibiza Anthems, Ellie Sax and Sigma to play Summertime Live festival at Delapré Park

Summertime Live returns to Northampton in July.

The Summertime Live festival will return to Delapré Park this summer and organisers have revealed the acts which will be performing.

The festival heads back to the Northampton park on Saturday, July 19, with live music and DJs across multiple stages.

The festival’s main stage will be headlined by Ministry Of Sounds Ibiza Anthems.

Also performing will be Ellie Sax, Nathan Dawe, Switch Disco, Karen Harding, Josh Parkinson and DJ Davey B.

The Tent stage will be headlined by Sigma who will be performing a DJ set and there will be music by So Solid Crew, Blazin’ Squad, DJ Target, Sweet Female Attitude, Kara, Crazy Cousinz, DJ Cartier and Dolla.

The Woodland stage will feature performances by Grant Richards, Reggie Styles, Paul Thomas and J Dubs.

Aside from the music, there will be live entertainers, a VIP garden, funfair, amusements, street food, bars and a shisha bar.

General admission tickets cost £32.50 in advance before fees. VIP Garden tickets cost £75 before fees.

VIP tickets provide faster entry into the festival and access to upgraded toilet and bar facilities.

For more information visit https://www.summertimelive.co.uk/northampton