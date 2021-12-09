Here's 10 things to get Northamptonshire people in the Christmas mood

Whether it's comedy, movies or pantomime, there's plenty to keep you occupied in the run-up to Christmas.
1. Comedy and music
Comedians and Carols, at Kettering Arts Centre, December 11. This family friendly festive treat brings a night of comedy, complete with sing-a-long carols on the big screen, jokes aplenty and seasonal snacks and drinks. Magician Steve Price headlines and Paul Kerensa (pictured) comperes. Visit ketteringartscentre.com to book.
2. Family theatre
Santa’s Magical Mystery Guest, at The Core at Corby Cube, until December 24. With lots of Christmas songs to sing along with and tons of magic and festive cheer, see if Santa can help a lost pirate find his way home in time for the big day. Visit thecorecorby.com to book.
3. Pantomime
Sleeping Beauty, at Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, until January 2. Songs, dances and even a fiery dragon are all part of the fun in this classic panto version of the fairytale favourite. Will true love win the day? Go along to find out. Visit parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre to book.
4. Pantomime
Sleeping Beauty, at The Core at Corby Cube, December 17 to 31. It’s a celebration of a traditional Christmas show fused with drag, starring Ru Paul’s Drag Race season one star Divina De Campo, drag legend Lola Lasagne and drag king and West End star Don One. The show is for ages 12 and above. Visit thecorecorby.com to book.